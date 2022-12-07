UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $79.28 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Zebra Technologies worth $79,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $254.21 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

