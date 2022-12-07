Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $92.06.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

