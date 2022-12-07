Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 934 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.