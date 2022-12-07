UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $93,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $257.99 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

