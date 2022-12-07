The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Mosaic worth $76,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

NYSE MOS opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

