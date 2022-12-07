UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $87.54 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of CMS Energy worth $87,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.