UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,192 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Waste Connections worth $81,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

