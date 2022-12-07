UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $78,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,312,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BR opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.