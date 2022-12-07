UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $86,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

