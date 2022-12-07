UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $76.40 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Gartner worth $76,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 76.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $347.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $357.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $9,828,921. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

