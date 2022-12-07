Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PBP stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

