Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.23). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares trading hands.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.18.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
