Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $87,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

