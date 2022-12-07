UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 116,182 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 990,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,220,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,521,000 after purchasing an additional 302,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.