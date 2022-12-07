UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,039,294 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,238,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Amcor worth $77,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,710,227 shares of company stock valued at $32,994,142. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

