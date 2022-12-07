FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of FMC worth $91,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

FMC stock opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

