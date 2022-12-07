UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.75% of Ally Financial worth $77,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Insider Activity

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

