UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.15% of AGCO worth $84,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth $709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AGCO by 10.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity

AGCO Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

