UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,056,570 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $84,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

