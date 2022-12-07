UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Markel worth $82,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,277,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at $2,129,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,315.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,210.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,242.47. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Markel

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.