Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 252 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 576,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.26. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

