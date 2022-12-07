UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 215,479 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Corning worth $89,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

