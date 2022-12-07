UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,026 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Voya Financial worth $78,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 135.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

