Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Principal Financial Group worth $83,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFG opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

