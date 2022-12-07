UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $81,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

