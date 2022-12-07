Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BIV stock opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

