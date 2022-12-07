Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.