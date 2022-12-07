UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $91.27 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Airbnb worth $91,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

