UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $90.68 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $90,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 19.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of REG opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

