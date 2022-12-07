UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.26 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,214,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 124,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $85,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

