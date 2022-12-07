Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 543,559 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.74% of Chemours worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

