OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

OGE stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.