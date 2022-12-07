Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ JD opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.63 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.