Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.63 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

