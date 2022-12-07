La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.40% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,242,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,567,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 108,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

LZB stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

