Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ALL opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

