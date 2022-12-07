Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $119,053,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.40. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $274.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

