National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 78.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 136,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 107,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

