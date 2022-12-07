Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 221.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 572,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 310.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 538,688 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

