Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 3.1 %

BNTX opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.16. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $312.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.