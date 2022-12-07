The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toro were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toro by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after purchasing an additional 661,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

