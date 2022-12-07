318 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in 3M by 63.8% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 48.1% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.0 %

3M stock opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

