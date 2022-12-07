Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.72% of Jack in the Box worth $32,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,627 shares of company stock worth $115,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

