Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 599 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 97,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $53,727,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8,036.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 245,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 242,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 136.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

