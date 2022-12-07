Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Performance
Shares of JD opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $81.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
