Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JD.com

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

