Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,827 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

