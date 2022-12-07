Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

