Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 47.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

NYSE TWLO opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $289.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

