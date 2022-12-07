Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $391,174,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,819 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,283.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

