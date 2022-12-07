Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 546 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,894,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,243,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,275,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA USO opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.