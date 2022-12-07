Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

